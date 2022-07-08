NBA 2K23 new features revealed with big gameplay promise

Brianna Reeves . 4 hours ago

Product descriptions for the newly announced NBA 2K23 tease the addition of promising gameplay features that should drastically enhance the experience.

2K Games unveiled NBA 2K23’s cover athlete as Phoenix Suns Guard Devin Booker a little over a week ago, with new information rolling out piecemeal since then.

NBA 2K23 lands on consoles and PC in early September and fans will have several editions from which to choose. On top of the typical Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions, 2K also opened pre-orders for Michael Jordan, Championship, and WNBA Editions.

Naturally, members of the community have remained most interested in how the upcoming title will differ from its immediate predecessor.

2K outlines NBA 2K23’s new gameplay features

The product description on NBA 2K23’s Xbox store page for the Series X/S version touts the “next evolution of ultra-real gameplay” as an exclusive feature of new-gen hardware.

This evolution will supposedly manifest in “new ways to attack off the dribble,” which should match well against an “intuitive 1-on-1 positional shading system” that provides players with even more defensive and offensive control.

2K Games Cover athlete Devin Booker.

NBA 2K23 will also boast the franchise’s “most immersive” MyCAREER mode, allowing users to fine-tune their skills, build a brand, and take to the streets of a brand-new City, the latter of which comes complete with “breathtaking views, arenas, and courts.”

The absence of such features on NBA 2K23’s Xbox One store page suggests The City hub remains exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms, akin to NBA 2K21 and 2K22 before it. An FAQ on the NBA 2K website notes the next-gen features will remain inaccessible on PC.

With respect to the so-called “ultra-real gameplay” in NBA 2K23, time will tell if this proves any more transformative than the features in last year’s basketball sim.

NBA 2K23 hits the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on September 9.