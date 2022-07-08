NBA 2K23 fans want Adam Sandler as special cover athlete

Lawrence Scotti . 5 hours ago

An NBA 2K23 fan has imagined what a cover with movie star and basketball legend Adam Sandler would look like – and it’s surprisingly good.

While Adam Sandler has become famous through his comedy career starring on Saturday Night Live and in movies like Happy Gilmore, he’s also known for his love of basketball.

His love for hoops has led him to star in two basketball-focused movies over the last few years including Uncut Gems and Hustle.

Now, NBA 2K fans are begging developer Visual Concepts to put Sandler not only on the cover of the game, but also making him a playable character.

2K Games NBA 2K23 will have cross-gen support.

NBA 2K23 fans want Adam Sandler on the cover

Co6r91 posted to the NB 2K subreddit an illustration of what the former SNL star would look like on the cover of the upcoming basketball sim.

Sandler can be seen rocking a Los Angeles Lakers #18 jersey, with the title aptly named “The playground legend.”

The 55-year-old actor has gone viral multiple times for popping up at random basketball courts and playing with fans. He’s also been spotted playing against NBA talent.

Users in the comment section joked this is better than the actual cover 2K chose, “I’m not even kidding when I say I think this would be more widely accepted than Devin Booker.”

2K fans were shocked when Booker was revealed as the cover athlete for the 2023 version of the game.

Co6r91 imagined if 2K could even put Sandler in the game as a playable character, and another user joked he’d actually start for the Lakers given their poor performance last season.

Sandler has become a legend in the basketball community and a move like this would honor his infallible legacy.