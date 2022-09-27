NBA 2K23 players catch devs mocking 2K server issues in MyPlayer feed

In the MyPlayer feed for NBA 2K23, players have spotted in-game posts that mock server complaints leveled at 2K Games.

Every year at launch, NBA 2K veterans brace themselves for the inevitable server issues that will plague the basketball sim.

These very same issues reared their heads once again when NBA 2K23 hit store shelves a few short weeks ago. And even NBA 2K22 has struggled with server-side errors on a number of occasions throughout this year.

Fans make their frustrations known on various social media platforms, of course. It seems someone at 2K Games and developer Visual Concepts has taken notice, too.

NBA 2K23 pokes fun at 2K server complaints from players

Reddit user beyer0101 recently captured an interesting screenshot of the MyPlayer feed in NBA 2K23. One post from an in-game fan, BBall4Life33 reads as follows, “FIX YOUR SERVERS @2K!!!!!”

“2K clowning us fr,” beyer0101 wrote, pointing out the hilarity of Visual Concepts acknowledging common server complaints from the community.

Another Redditor, Sdmartyn, said they saw a similar post a few days ago and didn’t know how to interpret it. According to TrillMentality, it’s probably best to “interpret it as they never gon fix that sh**.”

Others such as CanaryRich and unkwnnn chimed in to note that different variations of the “Fix your servers” post have existed in previous NBA 2K entries.

With that in mind, players lament that the companies are aware of 2K’s server issues but have seemingly yet to implement meaningful fixes for the likes of NBA 2K23.

For now, all NBA 2K players can do is hope that one day they will be able to enjoy long online sessions without any lag inhibiting their fun.

NBA 2K23 is in stores now for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.