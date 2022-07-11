NBA fans hoping “broken” charge glitch is fixed for 2K23

Brianna Reeves . 1 hour ago

Charging foul bugs in NBA 2K22 has fans of the series hoping such issues will not crop up when NBA 2K23 hits store shelves later this year.

2K Games began sharing details about NBA 2K23 late last month, unveiling the title’s cover star as none other than Phoenix Suns Guard Devin Booker.

The latest entry in 2K’s long-running basketball sim will launch for PC and consoles in September, with a few new bells and whistles in tow.

However, 2K already noted that many of NBA 2K’s major gameplay changes will exclusively come to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S iterations.

NBA 2K22’s charging foul bug needs a fix

2K Games 2K Games has yet to fix the charge-related bugs in NBA 2K.

As Reddit user John_DaleCP pointed out in a recent post, troubles related to charges in the paint continue to plague NBA 2K22.

In some instances, it seems as though offensive players get drawn into charges even if they’re actively trying to avoid contact. Other occasions result in the defender drawing a charge without receiving a favorable call from referees.

NBA 2K players agree that charging fouls need work, with Redditors like Vivid361 noting that “charge calls have been dicey for a few [2K entries] now.”

Another Reddit thread from earlier in the year by Extension_Working654 featured several users coming to similar conclusions about the basketball sim.

As such, the hope is that 2K developers greatly improve upon charging fouls in NBA 2K23, especially since marketing speak has promised an evolution of “ultra-real gameplay” on new-gen platforms.

These changes will apparently manifest in a system that allows for more player control on defense and offense. Users can also look forward to new and improved ways of attacking off the dribble.