BTS star Jimin breaks two streaming world records with Promise

BTS member Jimin has broken two Guinness World Records with his solo single ‘Promise.’

In 2022, BTS announced they would take a break to enlist in South Korea’s mandatory military service. Consequently, the members have launched successful solo careers with several hit singles.

For example, Jungkook’s song ‘Seven’ has been dominating streaming services with over 200 million listens on Spotify.

As for the other boys, Jimin originally released his first solo song ‘Promise’ in December 2018 on SoundCloud. Listeners streamed the track 8.2 million times in just 24 hours. His incredible accomplishment has now earned him two Guinness World Records.

BTS Jimin breaks Soundcloud streaming record

Entertainment news outlet Pop Base announced Jimin’s song ‘Promise’ had broken two world records. The single became the most streamed track on Soundcloud by earning 330 million listens. Additionally, it had the most streams in just 24 hours on the platform.

Jimin’s ‘Promise’ also became the most streamed track on Spotify in one week by a male. It also had the fastest time for a song to hit 100 million streams for a male.

In May 2023, Jimin became the fastest K-pop solo artist to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify in just 393 days. The previous record was held by Jimin’s BTS bandmate Jungkook, who reached the milestone after 409 days.

With only six songs on his solo artist page, Jungkook has passed 2 billion Spotify streams. Now, Jungkook, Suga, and IU are the only Korean solo artists to achieve that feat on Spotify.

Recently, Jungkook accidentally revealed his private TikTok account to his followers.

“Ah everyone knows my TikTok account now because I shared the TikTok link kekekekekekekeke (ah I made the nickname Ian… I’m embarrassed…) That’s right, That’s me,” he wrote.

“But I’m not going to use it. It’s for monitoring use I quickly changed it to JK… but now that it’s known ill just leave it as is kekekekeke it’s better this way.”

The mistake occurred after Jungkook shared a ‘Seven’ dance cover video by two members of BOYNEXTDOOR.