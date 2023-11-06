Stray Kids go viral for previewing new album
Stray Kids is gearing up to release their brand new album, Rock-Star, and a preview video for it has gone super-viral.
Stray Kids are on a roll these days. Most recently, their 2020 studio set, IN LIFE, hit one billion collective streams on Spotify. They just can’t be stopped.
Their massive streaming success indicates they’re just one hit away from storming the U.S. marketplace. Their music, as evidenced by 5-Star, released earlier this year, certainly speaks for itself.
This week is a huge week for the K-pop group. Stray Kids will release a highly-anticipated new album called Rock-Star this Friday (November 10).
Preview for Stray Kids’ new album goes viral
Ahead of the album release, the band’s label, JYP Entertainment, took to YouTube to release a primer for the forthcoming album, teasing out several new songs.
Songs showcased in the mashup video include “Megaverse,” “Comflex,” and “Leave.” Each is a banger in its own right, preparing for one of pop’s biggest releases of 2023.
Diehard fans had plenty to say, of course. They took to Twitter/X to express their excitement, with many declaring that the mashup could be a song all on its own.
Babes, y’all could make a whole song just with the mashup, THATS HOW GOOD IT SOUNDS !!— •angie•★⁵ (@softstaylix) November 5, 2023
ROCK-STAR MASHUP VIDEO#樂_STAR_Mashup#LALALALA @Stray_Kids
not to sound fake deep but the looks are SO GOOD AND THE SONGS ARE SO GOOD AND IM OBSESSED W YOU???— Ceren (@linoandkittens) November 5, 2023
Alongside the mashup preview, the band also teased the music video for another track, “LALALALA,” which features tight, on-point dancing and an elaborate set and costumes.
Is “LALALALA” song of the year worthy? Many fans seem to think so. It’ll definitely be one to watch, that’s for sure.
With the forthcoming release of Rock-Star, Stray Kids is issuing numerous versions of the disc, including special ROCK and ROLL editions with Target. Others will be released through Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and more.