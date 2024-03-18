Sexyy Red slammed as “worst artist” after singing at Rolling Loud performance goes viral

Sexyy Red has faced some serious backlash from fans due to her vocals at the Rolling Loud music festival.

Sexyy Red rose to fame in 2023 following the release of her hit single, ‘Pound Town’—and, after Nicki Minaj remixed the song, her name began carrying some heavy weight.

Though Sexyy Red is primarily a rapper, she debuted never-before-heard vocals at her 2024 Rolling Loud performance.

Fans have since roasted the ‘SkeeYee’ rapper, calling her the “worst artist” out there.

Fan says Sexyy Red sounded “like a cat in heat”

While performing ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ at Rolling Loud, Sexyy Red attempted to hit high notes that fans hadn’t heard her sing before.

Some fans may even be wondering if Sexyy Red has heard her own falsetto, as they are now deeming her the “worst artist” for her pitchy performance.

“Most trash singing I’ve heard in a minute. This beats Fergie’s National anthem on worst singing,” trolled one X/Twitter user.

“Sounds like a cat in heat,” tweeted another.

“Worst artist alive award she’s got it,” claimed a third.

Some fans also sarcastically joked about the music industry making “anybody” famous “these days.” While others questioned if the performance was even “real,” as it was that shocking.

Though Sexyy Red didn’t receive acclaim for her individual Rolling Loud performance, she did take the stage with Chief Keef at a later time and was able to redeem herself.

“I love her,” wrote one X/Twitter user after watching her rap with Chief Keef.

“Rolling Loud just turned up the heat with Sexyy Red joining Chief Keef,” said another.

As for what’s next for Sexyy Red, she’ll be touring internationally until July.