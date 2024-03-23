Kenan Thompson nominates four-time Grammy winner to perform on SNL

Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson gladly nominates rapper Killer Mike to take the stage on the show one day.

With a stellar legacy of hilarious cast members, including Kate McKinnon and Wicked actor Bowen Yang, Nickelodeon alum Kenan Thomspon has become the longest-running star of Saturday Night Live for several years.

With over two decades of the show under his belt, the actor has had the pleasure of seeing tons of music artists perform on the iconic show including Ariana Grande and Olivia Rodrigo.

We recently spoke with Kenan himself to see if there is any other musician that he would like to see perform on the series and he had a surprising answer.

Youtube: Recording Academy / Grammy Awards Killer Mike accepts awards at the 2024 Grammys.

In our interview with Kenan, we discussed the current season of Saturday Night Live, and he didn’t hesitate to offer his pick of which music artist should be the musical guest next.

“I want to see Killer Mike get up there. Being from Atlanta, we’re very proud of him right now. Not right now, I’m not saying that because he won the Grammys, but we’re proud of him. It would be cool to see him get on the show,” he exclusively told us.

You might remember Killer Mike as the rapper who got arrested right after he accepted his first Grammy awards back in February 2024. Nothing was confirmed at the time as far as what happened, but Mike was charged with a misdemeanor battery. He later publicly addressed the arrest and stated that he was confident that he would be cleared of all charges from the incident.

Now that Killer Mike is a Grammy award-winning artist and Kenan has given his appearance his seal of approval, maybe he will perform in the landmark 50th season. You never know.