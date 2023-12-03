Twitter predicted Bowen Yang’s SNL performance as George Santos

After the dismissal of Representative George Santos, Twitter correctly predicted how Saturday Night Live would handle the situation.

It’s no secret that Former United States Representative George Santos was quite the controversial figure on Capital Hill.

From day one, his tenure was plagued with a ton of scandals ranging from stealing campaign finances to stealing his former roommate’s Burberry scarf.

So naturally, when he was expelled from Congress a few days ago, Twitter quickly predicted how Saturday Night Live would handle his exit and they turned out to be right.

Twitter correctly predicted SNL’s singing Santos farewell

Santos was expelled after the House Ethics Committee released a report that revealed Santos spent thousands of campaign dollars on designer clothes and shoes, Botox, OnlyFans, personal trips and casino roulette tables.

After the announcement, a Twitter user explained that Saturday Night Live should do the funniest thing by having “Bowen Yang performing Hallelujah as George Santos.”

The user was referencing the moment when Kate McKinnon played Hilary Clinton and sang Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” during the cold open that occurred after Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump.

While Yang didn’t sing the same song McKinnon did, they weren’t too far off on what happened as Yang donned his Santos costume and performed a parody of “Candle in the Wind.”

The cold open began as a press conference before Yang sat on a piano to sing outrageous lyrics such as “It seems to me like I’ve lived my life like a scandal in the wind / Never knowing who to cling to when the law closed in” and “It seems to me like I’ve lived my life like an evil Forrest Gump / I’m the guy who lied even too much for Donald Trump.”

Yang even references one of Santos’ most outrageous moments by pulling a fake baby out of the piano, which is a nod to the time when he fled a group of pro-Palestinian protesters while holding a two month baby that wasn’t his.

