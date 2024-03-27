Jhené Aiko The Magic Hour Tour 2024: Dates, locations, tickets, more

Jhené Aiko announced her 2024 The Magic Hour Tour. Here is everything we know about dates, cities, and how to get tickets.

Jhené Aiko is finally bringing The Magic Tour to life. Originally, the neo-pop singer was expected to hit the road in 2020 but ultimately canceled due to global health concerns.

The proposed tour came on the heels of her acclaimed, Grammy-nominated Chilombo album, which competed for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album.

Now, Aiko sets her sights on a summer tour that’ll crisscross the United States and Canada and hit up all major markets from Chicago and Boston to Vancouver and Toronto. Here is everything we know, including dates and how to get tickets.

On March 26, Jhené Aiko announced dates for The Magic Hour Tour. Her announcement comes amidst many of her contemporaries revealing their own tours, including Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa.

Aiko’s latest venture kicks off with a show at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on June 19, 2024. Aiko will bring along a handful of supporting talent. Those acts include Coi Leray, Tink, Umi, and Kiana Ledé.

Here are the tour dates and locations:

June 19: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena June 20: Chicago, IL – United Center

Chicago, IL – United Center June 22: Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum June 23: Washington, DC – Capitol One Arena

Washington, DC – Capitol One Arena June 25: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center June 27: Boston, MA – TD Garden

Boston, MA – TD Garden June 29: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Newark, NJ – Prudential Center July 1: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center July 2: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena July 6: Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Orlando, FL – Kia Center July 7: Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena July 10: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Houston, TX – Toyota Center July 12: Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena July 13: Austin, TX – Moody Center

Austin, TX – Moody Center July 15: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena August 1: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Arena

Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Arena August 5: San Fransisco, CA – Chase Center

San Fransisco, CA – Chase Center August 6: Sacramento, CA – Chase Center

Sacramento, CA – Chase Center August 8: Portland, OR – Golden Center

Portland, OR – Golden Center August 10: Las Vegas, NV – Moda CEnter

Las Vegas, NV – Moda CEnter August 13: Seattle, WA – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Seattle, WA – MGM Grand Garden Arena August 14: Vancouver, BC – Climate Pledge Arena

Vancouver, BC – Climate Pledge Arena August 16: West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center August 17: Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Denver, CO – Ball Arena August 19: Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center August 20: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Minneapolis, MN – Target Center August 22: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Where to buy tickets for Jhené Aiko’s The Magic Hour Tour

Tickets for Jhené Aiko’s The Magic Hour Tour will be available via Ticketmaster.

The general public will be able to grab tickets beginning on March 29, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time.

