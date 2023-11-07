Britney Spears fans cancel Timbaland for calling her “crazy”

Producer Timbaland called pop princess Britney Spears “crazy” in a recent public appearance, and fans are canceling him, calling for an apology.

Britney Spears speaks her truth with her newly-released No. 1 best-seller The Woman in Me. In its pages, she talks candidly about her life and drops bombshells about one past relationship, in particular.

Among her revelations, she confessed she had an abortion at the behest of then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, who said he was too young to be a father. She also accused the pop star of cheating on her, prompting a flood of hate comments on his Instagram.

In its first week, The Woman in Me sold 1.1 million copies and climbed to No. 1 on Amazon.

Timbaland called Britney “crazy” in a recent appearance

Producer Timbaland, known for working with the likes of Justin Timberlake (“Cry Me a River,” anyone?), took to a recent fan Q&A appearance and had some not-so-nice words to say about Miss Spears.

“She’s gone crazy, right? I wanted to call JT and say ‘Man! You should have put a muzzle on that girl,'” he said in a now-viral clip. “But you know, we live in the age of social media and virality. Everyone wants to go viral.”

Well, he’s certainly gone viral now.

Fans quickly rallied behind their favorite pop singer. Many have called for an apology from Timbaland, while others have canceled him outright. “Not listening to your music again, what a misogynist you are,” wrote a fan.

“Is Timbaland still relevant? Lol,” another joked.

As Twitter/X user Raya Sunshinee recalls, Timbaland once approached Britney Spears back in the mid-00s to collaborate… but she declined the request.

A second user made another point about the situation, writing, “If Tim had a catalogue with Britney that brought in revenue, he wouldn’t have such an outdated sexist attitude.”

Britney Spears has yet to address these comments.