How to watch $75K Twitch Rivals MultiVersus Season 1 tournament: Schedule, streams, more

MultiVersus competitions are heating up in Season 1 as a staggering $75K prize pool has been announced for the next Twitch Rivals event series. From when it all kicks off to a breakdown of the rules, here’s all you need to know.

Just weeks after MultiVersus launched its very first season, the free-to-play fighter has already captivated the masses. With millions jumping in daily and many more watching along online, Twitch is looking to capitalize with the biggest competition thus far.

$75,000 is up for grabs across three regions as duos NA, EMEA, and LATAM battle it out. But what does the format look like and who’s competing? Let’s break down everything there is to know about the first MultiVersus Twitch Rivals event.

Twitch Rivals MultiVersus Season 1 event: Schedule & Streams

The high-stakes MultiVersus tournament is all set to get underway from 8AM PT on Wednesday, August 31. It all begins with the EMEA leg of the competition before jumping to LATAM at 1PM PT, then winding down with NA from 2PM PT. Clearly, it’s safe to expect a full day of action if you’re tuning in for the full show.

As you would expect from a Twitch Rivals event, the full broadcast is set to be featured on the official Twitch Rivals channel from start to finish. We’ve embedded it here so you don’t miss a beat.

Twitch Rivals MultiVersus Season 1 event: Format & Prize

16 Duos in each region are set to throw down in MultiVersus as Twitch Rivals kicks off. First, they’ll be split into a single round-robin group stage consisting of four teams each. Matches during this stage are all best of three.

From there, the top all 16 teams advance to a single elimination bracket and are seeded based on their earlier performance. Once again, all matches are best of three here except for the final round which jumps to a best of five.

Throughout the event, Duos have four ringouts in total with a seven-minute time limit to get the job done. It’s also worth noting that no characters are banned, meaning it’s all fair play.

With a collective $75,000 prize pool, each region is set to compete for $25,000 in total. Below is a breakdown of the final split.

Group Stage Prizing ($7,200 total)

Match Result Prize per Team Prizing per Player Win $200 $100 Loss $100 $50

Playoff Prizing ($17,800 total)

Placement Prize per Team Prizing per Player 1st $3,000 $1,500 2nd $2,000 $1,000 3rd – 4th $1,600 $800 5th – 8th $1,000 $500 8th – 16th $700 $350

Twitch Rivals MultiVersus Season 1 event: Players

While the MultiVersus tournament is just hours away, Duos are still forming across all three regions. So for the time being, there’s no telling who we might see involved, but we do know for certain that all competitors must be partnered Twitch streamers.

We’ll be sure to update you here with a full look at all players once further details emerge.