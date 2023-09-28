Mortal Kombat 1 players demand change to Invasion Mode’s “biggest waste of time”

Between Story Mode and Towers, Mortal Kombat 1 has lots of content, but Invasion Mode goes one step further by adding a ton of random, varied battles that reward cool goodies. While many are enjoying it, some dedicated fans feel one aspect of it is in dire need of a refresh already.

Like Konquest and many other single-player-orientated game modes in previous MK titles, Invasion Mode takes the acclaim this time around. Giving players multiple, linear biomes to complete, players are thrown into a variety of fights in Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Mode.

Some fights task players with overcoming multiple battles in a row, and some have elemental threats constantly attacking the battlefield. There’s enough to keep players on their toes. One of the match types though is actually frustrating players, so much so they’ve labeled it a “time waster.”

MK1 Invasion mode “blows” according to players

In Mortal Kombat games of old, the devs always stuck secrets in. From cool skins to unexpected opponents. These were always triggered by special circumstances – and they return in Mortal Kombat 1 as Secret Fights.

Once a player meets the conditions, a new fight will take place, but in reality, there isn’t actually too much special about it. Not only that, but Invasion Mode is rife with Secret Fights. An MK Reddit user posted a meme of how they think NetherRealm wants you to react to these special battles – featuring over-the-top enthusiasm.

However, one MK user said: “It was my reaction the first time. Then it’s just a time waster,” and someone else commented: “I did, the first time. By the 50th secret fight, it was no longer a secret.”

A long-time fan chimed in: “The secret fights always had badass skins and I figured that’s how you got them. But then you get a pathetic amount of coins or something and that’s it. It’s bizarre to me Midway was able to produce Konquest Mode in Deception with all its crazy secrets, but Invasions in 2023 just blows.”

Also described as a “waste of time, same with ambushes,” NetherRealm may end up tweaking aspects of the formula. The recent update has already made other changes to aspects of Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasion Mode, so we’ll see what else the devs have lined up.

