Mortal Kombat 1 creator explains how Homelander & Omni-Man won’t be Superman clones

Series co-creator Ed Boon explains why Mortal Kombat 1 players shouldn’t be worried about Homelander and Omni-Man feeling like Superman clones.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have already shared what Mortal Kombat 1 players can expect from the game’s first batch of DLC fighters.

Kombat Pack 1 will release on an unspecified date in Spring 2024, adding the following characters to the MK1 roster: Ermac, Takeda, Quan Chi, Homelander, Peacemaker, and Omni-Man.

While most fans seem especially excited for the three comic book characters to make their MK debut, there is some concern about the two Superman analogs feeling too similar gameplay-wise.

According to Ed Boon, this shouldn’t pose an issue in the long run, especially since there are a few key differences – Homelander possesses Superman-esque heat vision and Omni-Man doesn’t.

Mortal Kombat 1’s Homelander & Omni-Man won’t be too similar

In a Gamescom interview with IGN, Ed Boon waved off concerns about Homelander and Omni-Man possibly boasting parallel combat styles.

The series veteran claims MK1 devs will instead try divvying up their abilities so it’s not like playing clones of the same character. Boon told the publication: “Obviously, we could do anything with the characters, but I don’t think we’re going to have both Homelander and Omni-Man have heat vision or something like that.”

WB Games NetherRealm will deploy Omni-Man as the first guest character for MK1.

He continued, adding that many of the differences will manifest in each fighter’s main attacks. “We’re not going to have them both do all the kind of category of Superman-type things. We’re going to divvy up those abilities, so it’s not like it’s just a clone of the same character.

“They’re definitely going to play differently. The main attacks are going to really differentiate them, but we’re definitely aware of the assumption that some people were making on, ‘Oh, they’re just going to be the same characters.'”

Regardless of the specifics, Homelander and Omni-Man fit perfectly in the world of Mortal Kombat 1 given their penchant for using over-the-top brute force. As such, it’ll be particularly interesting to see what NetherRealm does for each of their Fatalities.