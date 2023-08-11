Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay breakdown shows off classic Sektor Fatality

Mortal Kombat 1 is bringing back a classic Sektor Fatality, as shown in the game’s latest gameplay breakdown.

Longtime Mortal Kombat fans were pleased to learn of Sektor’s return in the latest entry. As of now, however, the cyborg isn’t a fully playable character. He instead counts among MK1’s many Kameo fighters, secondary characters who fight alongside a player’s primary selection.

The Kameo fighters will still get to put special skills like Fatal Blows and Fatalities to use, though. And, fortunately, NetherRealm demonstrated as much in its latest Kombat Kast.

Article continues after ad

Hosted on August 11, Kombat Kast 2 offered a gameplay breakdown for fighters such as Ashrah, Smoke, and Geras. A few Kameo combatants got to slip into the spotlight, too.

Sektor’s classic compactor Fatality returns for Mortal Kombat 1

At the end of Kombat Kast 2, NetherRealm developers pitted Li Mei against Smoke, with Sektor fighting alongside his Lin Kuei brethren.

Smoke came out victorious, then invited Sektor in to land the finishing blow. In so doing, viewers were able to see the return of the cyborg’s compactor Fatality from the Mortal Kombat 3 days.

Article continues after ad

It starts with Sektor taking center stage, opening up the compartment in his chest, then pushing out a giant compactor. Li Mei gets crushed by the device in seconds.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The gruesome moment takes place at the 1:05:05 timestamp in the following video:

In addition to showcasing Fatalities, the latest Kombat Kast also unveiled Fatal Blows for pairs like Smoke and Sub-Zero as well as Geras and Goro. The Sektor Fatality reveal likely represents the high point for many Mortal Kombat 1 fans, though.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, the wait for the game itself is nearly at an end, which will soon be made easier by the upcoming pre-order beta. Those who pre-purchase the title will receive access to a weekend beta that lasts from August 18 through August 21.

Mortal Kombat 1 remains on track for its September 19 release date.