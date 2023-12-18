Mortal Kombat 1 players argue Relics should be “axed completely”

Mortal Kombat 1 players are convinced that Relics have no use and should be “axed” from the fighting game.

Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasions mode features equippable items that can drastically alter the course of a match. Relics, in particular, add passive stat changes whose enhancements involve a combination of positive and negative effects.

For example, one Relic may introduce a certain Meter cost for blocking, but round it out by also ensuring the player regenerates Meter over time. Players were especially eager to get their hands on an Invasions Season 2 Relic that increased XP gain by 15 percent, though it additionally prevented them from dealing damage against enemies in Super Armor.

However, some believe that worthwhile Relics are the exception, not the norm. And they’re wondering why the item needs to stick around at all.

Mortal Kombat 1 players say Relics have sucked since day one

Invasions Season 3 recently kicked off, yet again inciting discourse about Mortal Kombat 1‘s divisive Relic items. One user broached the topic on Reddit, asking the MK community, “Can someone explain why players should use relics?”

Comments in the thread seem evenly divided, with some players saying they’re good for an added challenge but little else. Others argue Relics haven’t been worth their respective drawbacks since Season 1. “All they do is pigeon hole you into playing a certain type of way,” wrote one person.

Another more popular Reddit thread makes the same argument. “Relics have been absolute dogs**t since day 1,” said the user who started the thread. “I think they need to be just axed completely,” they continued, before claiming to have found a Relic that unlocks significant Fatal Blow boosts yet disables blocks, special attacks, and even the buffed Fatal Blows.

WB Games

Several other users shared their own distaste for Mortal Kombat 1’s Relics. Reads one such comment, “Haven’t used a single relic or talisman in all three seasons besides the one in season 1 that gave more XP.” Someone else chimed in with, “Lol I thought I was the only one not using relics.”

Since they’re so baked into the overall Invasions experience, it seems doubtful that Relics will ever be removed from MK1. But here’s to hoping the system improves over time, especially as more seasonal updates continue to roll out.