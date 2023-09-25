Mortal Kombat 1 players find counter to “broken” Kenshi kombos

Kenshi is an utterly relentless figure in Mortal Kombat 1 in the hands of the right player, but MK1 players have found a way to curtail his dominance.

Some characters are naturally more powerful in MK1 due to their kombo potential and how they combine with their Kameo. In Mortal Kombat 1, Kenshi may be blind, but he’s not to be taken lightly. Many players in the game have found this out the hard way.

Sento, Kenshi’s sword, allows the red-clothed swordsman to deliver punishing weapon-based attacks. Sometimes it’s possible to unleash a series of moves with both Kenshi and the spirit of Sento. As a result, many are struggling to deal with the deadly duo.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, it seems there are ways to get around this.

MK1 players taking L with Kenshi and Sento combinations

The general consensus appears to be that if someone knows how to use Kenshi properly, the match is already over. In an MK1 post on the subject, one user said “Every time I fight against Kenshi I experience the same thing as in the video. I had no idea what the hell to do. Usually, I just take the L after one match and leave.”

Article continues after ad

Whereas another user commented: “Grab some popcorn and watch.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

In the Reddit thread though, the top commented actually had a solution: “Block it out, watch Kenshi, not Sento. Sento’s only got four moves and they’re all high or mid so all he can do is keep pressure on you but he’s not gonna be the one mixing you. Kenshi on the other hand has an overhead and a low he can convert into a full combo using Sento’s launcher. If you can survive his pressure while Sento is out that’s when you hit back, he struggles hard in neutral while in that stance without Sento and he can’t safely switch back to the other one without using a Kameo.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, even though Kenshi can still be an utterly dominant and offensive figure, blocking and waiting for the opportunity to strike is key. As with any fighter and match, as long as you have a couple of consistent kombos on hand, then you can punish Kenshi in Mortal Kombat 1. One player believes that Kenshi is “one of many characters with broken combos. If the opponent doesn’t miss an input, it’s about 40% of health gone or more.”

While Kenshi can be almost unstoppable, players feel his moves and damage are justified: “Kenshi is highly respectable in this game. He’s a high-tier character but has a high skill ceiling and high execution to make work at this level. He’s basically the MK11 Fujin of MK1. Just gotta respect someone who can make him work well.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Anyone can make anyone work in MK1. If you do enjoy using a multitude of characters in the game, check out every Fatality along with their inputs, and also be sure to get the latest on if MK1 has a 24th character.