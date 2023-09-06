Mortal Kombat 1 players canceling pre-orders over PC port news

Mortal Kombat 1 will be dropping on multiple platforms in 2023, including PC. As is the case with many AAA games though, the release could be affected by port issues.

In a year in which Street Fighter 6 has been a big success for Capcom, Mortal Kombat 1 is looking to do the same for NetherRealm. The hard-hitting, no-nonsense, flesh-ripping, bone-crunching bonanza is back. Not only that, but we are merely a couple of weeks away from the release of MK1.

Article continues after ad

There’s a new Invasion mode to look forward to and we’ve also had an unfortunate sneak peek at the whole roster. Another talking point has appeared out of the blue though and it concerns the PC port of the game. The franchise is no stranger to appearing on PC, but the fighting machine will launch with an unpopular feature.

Article continues after ad

PC players frustrated that Mortal Kombat 1 is using “garbage”

A huge issue that is ongoing and seemingly never going away is pirating. It’s been a long-term problem that is hard to kombat (we had to). To try and curtail these efforts, NetherRealm utilizes Denuvo DRM.

Article continues after ad

Denuvo DRM is Anti-Tamper software designed to make pirating much harder. While it can useful in preventing illegally obtained copies of the game, it can also have detrimental effects on the user’s gameplay. Frame rates drop and it can also mean that players have to be connected to the internet constantly too.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Needless to say, players are unhappy: “F**king hell, WHY do companies still continue to use absolute garbage,” said one furious player, and another user added: “Same, just canceled my order as much as it sucked.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Canceling pre-orders became the order of the day too as another MK1 player commented: “Just canceled my pre-order, thanks for the heads up (Arrgh).”

PC ports have notoriously suffered in 2023. Star Wars Jedi Survivor came under fire earlier in the year for its poor performance. Even Starfield has had some critics too. MK1 PC players will be keeping a watchful eye over the release of the game’s PC port.