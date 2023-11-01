Mortal Kombat 1 leaker claims Scorpion was originally the first Titan Battle

According to MK1 leakers, the first Titan Battle content in Invasions was originally to star Scorpion – not Baraka.

Mortal Kombat 1 launched in September with a Trophy/Achievement list that players couldn’t complete. One Trophy, in particular, asked for users to “Komplete A Titan Battle.” Strangely, Titan Battles weren’t a part of the Invasions experience as intended.

Such content finally went live on October 27, inviting players to join the all-new Pyramid map in Invasions and work their way towards a Titan version of Baraka. Known as Insatiable Baraka, this form of the Tarkatan provided nothing short of an incredible challenge. At the very least, dedicated MK1 players can finally pop the Platinum Trophy.

According to reliable leakers, though, Mortal Kombat 1’s first Titan Battle wasn’t originally designed with Baraka in mind.

Scorpion was allegedly meant to be MK1’s first Titan Battle

The person who previously shared that developers weren’t sure of how to handle Titan Battles at launch has returned with more information. Redditor spraragen88 claims the “original plan” revolved around Titan Scorpion who, like Titan Baraka, would’ve grown exponentially throughout the battle.

The difference is the mini-combatants who run across the screen would’ve manifested as Scorpion variants had things gone according to plan initially. Allegedly, the now-premium Deadly Alliance skin was supposed to be the reward for defeating Titan Scorpion. Why Baraka took center stage instead remains a mystery.

WB Games

In terms of how the Pyramid map turned out, the leaker added that it was meant to be larger, “with 8 battle spots where you fight more variants like in the final chapter of the story.”

NRS had planned it like a Seasonal Tower Battle, complete with stage manipulations such as the screen suddenly flashing black… “but you only needed to beat enemies one at a time, then progress like any other map.”

In a response to the Reddit thread, reputable Mortal Kombat 1 leaker Interloko said these claims track with what they’ve “found in the [game] files.” Interloko wrote, “There was a prototype titan battle with Scorpion BUT when the game released back in September, the 2 Titan Battles for Season 1 were already there (Baraka & Shao).”

At the time of writing, there’s no concrete information on what else developers have planned for future Titan Battles in MK1.