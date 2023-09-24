Mortal Kombat 1 already has fewer players than Street Fighter 6 on Steam

Mortal Kombat 1 already has a lower player count than rival Street Fighter 6.

Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter are two of the most prolific fighting game franchises and some of the oldest. Both started as arcade fighting games before successfully transitioning to console and PC gaming.

Fans of fighting games are usually loyal to one franchise or the other, with Street Fighter players enjoying neutral and footsies more and Mortal Kombat players preferring to unleash massive combos and mix-ups on their enemies.

The two fighting games usually trade blows for which is the most popular, but fans think that there might be a clear winner this time around.

Steam charts reveal Mortal Kombat 1 player count

As of September, 24, Steam Charts give FGC fans an insight into SF6 and MK1’s launch success, and the results have surprised players.

Steam focuses on three primary metrics that allow the player to make an independent conclusion on the state of the game: “all-time peak,” “24-hour peak,” and “current players.”

Mortal Kombat loses the all-time peak battle by nearly triple, having a peak of 26,000 total players compared to Street Fighter’s 70,000.

Street Fighter has also managed to maintain a higher popularity despite being the older release, with, as of September, 24, a current player count of 16,000 – higher than Mortal Kombat’s 13,000.

But Mortal Kombat is well known among its fan base and the FGC community to have some of the most exciting DLC characters, having the ability to stray away from the game’s canon to include some notorious Hollywood icons – like Alien, Predator, and Terminator. The player count could swing in Netherealm’s favor as they teased a stacked line-up for Mortal Kombat 1’s DLC, including characters like Homelander from the hit Amazon series “The Boys.”