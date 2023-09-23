Jensen Ackles’ Solider Boy returns in Gen V cameo

The Boys’ fans have another reason to watch the spin-off series Gen V as Jensen Ackles’ Solider Boy is set to make a cameo.

The Boys — Amazon Prime Video’s original superhero series — took the world by storm when it first debuted in 2019.

The series is a dark, comedic look at what the world would be if superheroes were real and work for a powerful corporation known as Vought International.

Because The Boys was so popular, it spawned a spin-off series titled Gen V that is set to premiere soon and now fans of the original series’ have one more reason to check it out as a fan favorite character’s cameo has been confirmed.

Jensen Ackles’ hot-tempered Solider Boy returns in Gen V

While details of Jensen Ackles’ cameo are being kept under tight wraps, Entertainment Weekly recently confirmed that his fan favorite character Solider Boy will be making an appearance in Gen V.

During a during a Supernatural fan convention earlier this year, Ackles let it slip that fans would probably see him in the spin-off, but EW’s exclusive on set photos of him confirmed the cameo.

Ackles also revealed that the cameo was “heavily improvised,” as he told EW, “[The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke] and I were just, like, we were spitballing ideas and workshopping literally in between takes and coming up with a whole variety of takes.”

Season 3 of The Boys ended with Solider Boy imprisoned in cryogenic stasis, but Kripke explained that he was leaving the door open for Ackles to return stating, “The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window.

“We’ll all have to wait and see, but I can’t imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance.”

Gen V is set in the world of The Boys and will follow a group of super powered college students as they face increasingly violent challenges while attending Godolkin University School.

You can find out more information about Gen V here, and keep our coverage of The Boys bookmarked for the show’s release on Prime Video on September 29.

You can also sign up for Prime Video here if you don't already have a subscription.