MK1 players slam long wait times for DLC amid Khameleon’s imminent arrival

NetherRealm has finally revealed a release date for MK1’s Khameleon Kameo, but fans are getting frustrated by the long wait times between DLC releases.

Mortal Kombat 1 players may remember Khameleon appearing in Quan Chi’s gameplay trailer late in 2023 as a Kameo character. However, there was no concrete information on when she’d officially go live in-game.

The scattered release schedule for Omni-Man and Tremor suggested Khameleon would likely launch within two weeks or so of Quan Chi’s December 21, 2023 arrival. Obviously, that didn’t happen.

Article continues after ad

A post from Mortal Kombat‘s official Twitter/X account reveals Khameleon will join the roster on January 16. She’ll be available à la carte and in the Kombat Pack. Given the nearly four-week gap between Quan Chi and Khameleon, fans can’t help but question the logic behind the DLC launch schedule.

Article continues after ad

The replies beneath the MK account’s Khameleon post are filled with people wondering why DLC characters are taking so long to roll out.

Article continues after ad

One person said what many have been thinking for weeks, “They need to release kameos with dlc fighters.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Someone else said MK1’s bordering on becoming “dead,” especially since the wait for characters like Homelander persists. “I wish y’all didn’t wait so long to drop DLC. [The] game already dead & I still gotta wait months for Homelander.” Meanwhile, other users claimed competing releases like Tekken 8 will soon take up their time.

Several other people commenting on Khameleon’s forthcoming MK1 debut said things are so scattered that they forgot she was even on the cards.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One comment in this vein reads, “Nah this took way too long… forgot she was coming.” A similar comment says, “I forgot she was even coming,” with a crying/laughing emoji.

As of now, it doesn’t seem as though NetherRealm and WB Games plan on altering the release schedule for Mortal Kombat 1’s post-launch content.

Peacemaker serves as the next playable character to join the roster, slated for a February 2024 launch. Ermac and Homelander will enter the mix this spring. And, finally, Takeda should return sometime during the summer months.