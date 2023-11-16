Niantic stealth nerf Monster Hunter Now Hammer in v65 update

The Monster Hunter Now v65 update has seemingly stealth-nerfed Hammer, making the weapon a little harder to use.

The Monster Hunter Now v65 update has added the new equipment sorting feature amongst other bugfixes. However, one of the main areas players have been keen to highlight is the nerfs to Great Sword – a weapon that has struggled in the game’s weapon meta.

Now, it seems that GS wasn’t the only weapon in Niantic’s sights as Hammer players have discovered their weapon has also been hit with nerfs. This will come as a surprise, considering Bow remains untouched, despite being one of the best weapons in the game.

Posting on the official Monster Hunter Now Reddit page, one Hammer player showed a video of them hunting a Barroth. In the first few seconds of the clip, the Hunter can be seen performing the usual three-hit combo in the pre-patch version of the game.

As noted by the player, there’s very little delay between these attacks. “After doing a roll you were able to go into your 3 bonk combo with a very little delay before tapping the screen,” said DontTakeMeSers. “Now using that same timing in the current patch, your Hunter performs the weak slap instead of going straight into the 3 bonk combo.”

This essentially means that hunters have to wait a few more frames to avoid the hammer’s side slap if they wish to maximize their damage. While it may not be as substantial as the Monster Hunter Now Great Sword nerf, it’s enough to make an impact in your DPS.

After all, players only have a brief window to take down monsters. The added delay doesn’t just minimize the damage, but it also makes Hammer users more susceptible to being hit. It’s not ideal and Hammer players will now need to be a little more careful when taking down the game’s toothy terrors.

