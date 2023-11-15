Monster Hunter Now players “disappointed” by v65 update Great Sword nerfs

Monster Hunter Now players have called out Niantic over the recent v65 update, which has nerfed the Great Sword damage values.

The Great Sword is one of the most iconic weapons in Monster Hunter, but this monolithic weapon has struggled to find its place in the Monster Hunter Now meta. In fact, the game’s community has been fairly vocal when it comes to calling for Niantic to buff the weapon.

While the Great Sword can unleash some truly incredible damage numbers, the cost to deal this damage comes with very high risks. This is especially true given Great Sword players often have to tank hits to set up a True Charge slash.

So, it’s certainly not hard to see why the Great Sword is still at the bottom of our best Monster Hunter Now weapons tier list. Well, unfortunately, things have gotten even worse for the weapon as Niantic has now nerfed the Great Sword’s damage, leaving many players questioning why.

Monster Hunter Now players left baffled by Great Sword nerfs

The Monster Hunter v65 patch has adjusted the damage numbers of the Great Sword, changing the values of the Strong Wide Slash and True Charge Slash. These two moves offer players incredible amounts of damage, especially when it hits a monster’s weak point.

However, given the Great Sword’s sluggish charge times, successfully pulling off a True Charge Slash without tanking damage or missing the attack entirely can be rather tricky. This is particularly true against more agile monsters like Tobi-Kadachi.

So, when Niantic nerfed Great Sword in the Monster Now v65 update, many players were left baffled.

“I really wonder who at Niantic saw that the GS is arguably the worst weapon type in the game and thought ‘we gotta nerf that’. There’s being lazy/not caring and not balancing the weapons, and then there’s being ACTIVELY dumb and nerf what’s already bad,” said one player.

Niantic/Capcom The Monster Hunter Now v65 update has nerfed Great Sword.

Other Hunters chimed in to comment that Niantic should be rewarding Great Sword players for successfully landing True Charged Slashes.

“It’s an overly committal and frankly seemingly outright unsafe playstyle, there should be big damage as a potential payoff for all that. I do hope it gets adjusted back up later. If not huge numbers, what’s even the point of playing Great Sword?”

Many players were also keen to point out how Great Sword is already hard enough to use, mentioning how further nerfs aren’t needed. “Still cannot understand the thought process,” replied one commenter.

“Like, oh man, the GS is such a hard weapon to use in this restrictive timed gameplay that many players decide to not use it. What should we do? A nerf sounds appropriate. Like, what? I love the GS but it is so unruly for me in MHN that I haven’t used it much.”

Quite whether Niantic will buff the Great Sword in the future remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll need to take even greater care when using this iconic weapon.

