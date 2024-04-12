Max Holloway next fight: A clash for the UFC’s BMF title

Max Holloway will be back in action on April 13 when he takes on Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. Here’s everything you need to know about the MMA fighter going into his next bout.

Holloway is currently the No. 14 pound-for-pound MMA fighter in the UFC. He has competed at 146 pounds for most of his career and held the unified featherweight championship from June 3, 2017 until December 13, 2019.

The Hawaii native once contended for the UFC lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier in a losing effort in 2019. He is back at 155 pounds to try and win the third title of his career. Here’s everything you need to know about Holloway’s next fight.

Who is Max Holloway fighting next?

Max Holloway’s next opponent will be Justin Gaethje. The UFC lightweight world title contender poses a major threat to Holloway, owning a 3-1 record in his last four contests as the reigning BMF (Baddest Motherf****r) champion.

When is Max Holloway’s next fight scheduled for?

Holloway and Gaethje will square off in the Octagon on Saturday, April 13 at UFC 300.

The two will fight on the undercard of UFC 300’s light heavyweight bout between reigning champion Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, and women’s strawweight championship fight between title holder Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan. The main card begins at 10pm ET.

When did Max Holloway last fight?

Holloway last fought on August 26, 2023 against Jung Chan-Sung. He defeated Chan-Sung by way of knockout in the third round of their featherweight bout.

Article continues after ad

What is Holloway’s MMA record?

Holloway is 25-7 in his mixed martial arts career. The orthodox striker has won 14 of his 25 victories by way of knockout.

Though he’s lost seven times, it’s only been to four distinct opponents: Alexander Volkanovski three times, Dustin Poirier twice, and once to Conor McGregor and Dennis Bermudez.