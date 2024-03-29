Georges St-Pierre explains why Jon Jones UFC’s GOAT

Georges St-Pierre named Jon Jones as the greatest UFC fighter of all time and laid out the reasoning behind this claim.

While UFC fans consider St-Pierre one of the greatest fighters, the former world champion believes Jon Jones stands above everyone in the MMA world.

In an interview on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, GSP explained his decision to back Jones as the GOAT, citing an unprecedented skill set.

(Relevant conversation begins at 1:06:20 and ends at 1:08:20)

“Jon Jones is the full package. He’s got everything,” St-Pierre said. “Elite striker. Elite grappler. He’s good everywhere.

“In terms of who’s the best? It’s hard to have an argument [against Jones].”

Article continues after ad

Jones has been an enigma outside the octagon in his UFC career, but few, if any, can match his fighting resume. Jones’ only loss is a controversial disqualification during the Ultimate Fighter finale vs. Matt Hamill.

Following the Ultimate Fighter incident, Jones rattled off 18 straight victories, with a lone no-contest sandwiched between.

Article continues after ad

Jones held the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship from 2011-2015 and 2018-2020, becoming the youngest champion ever (23). He currently sits atop the heavyweight division as its champion, making him one of only eight fighters to win gold in multiple UFC divisions, joining St-Pierre.

GSP’s endorsement of Jones as the UFC GOAT is a sentiment Dana White echoes. But his antics outside of the octagon have diminished his greatness, according to some fans.

Article continues after ad

St-Pierre says he only judges Jones’ UFC performances when the GOAT conversation arises. And no one, according to GSP, has a better resume.