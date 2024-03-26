Tom Aspinall reveals Jon Jones alternative as ideal next UFC opponent

UFC interim heavyweight champion has revealed he would like to fight Curtis Blaydes in the first defense of his title – if he cannot secure a fight with Jon Jones.

Jones is expected to defend his UFC heavyweight title against former champion Stipe Miocic, despite the calls of Aspinall – and many MMA fans – to fight him for the undisputed title instead.

Aspinall recently met Jones at an event, and “Bones” hinted that the fight could happen one day. But Aspinall has not fought since defeating Serhei Pavlovich to win the title in November and is in no mood to wait around.

As such, the 30-year-old has talked up the prospect of fighting Blaydes, who has a contentious win over Aspinall in the UFC. The pair met in 2022 where a knee injury to Aspinall in the first round saw Blaydes score a TKO victory.

Blaydes is fresh off a knockout win over Jailton Almeida earlier this month which earned him the performance of the night at UFC 299 and Aspinall has welcomed the chance of a rematch as his first title defense.

“Jon Jones and Stipe are tied up with each other and they’re not going to budge on that. Right now it’s in the UFC’s hands and I’ve never been picky about my opponents,” Aspinall told OLBG.

“I’ve only ever told them fights I want, I’ve never told them fights that I don’t want. Blaydes has said he wants to fight me and I’ve said ‘ok, cool, let’s do it’. That’s it. I’m just waiting at the minute.

“I’m just waiting for the call, I’m in the gym twice a day, and I’m en route to training as we speak. I’m ready to go whenever.

“I like Curtis Blaydes but professionally I want to beat him because he’s got a win over me when I got injured. I don’t know if the right word is ‘personal’ but it is personal.

“But not in the way that I don’t like him as a person, it’s personal in a professional kind of way. I want to get that one back.”

Aspinall is keen for his first defense to be back in the UK, but isn’t too precious about where his next fight will take place.

“I’ve fought at my two dream locations, I fought at the O2 arena three times and sold it out and at Madison Square Garden, and I won the title there. The location doesn’t really bother me,” Aspinall added.

“I’d prefer it on this side of the world [UK] because it’s easier to prepare for. I’d like to be back in the summer time, that’s a decent timeline for champion at the top of the division.

“We’re a lot less active than the smaller guys, so six months between fights is ideal. That’s perfect.”