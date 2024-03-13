Jake Paul calls out “macho man” Sean Strickland for vicious Sneako attack

Jake Paul called out UFC fighter Sean Strickland after watching his vicious sparring session with Sneako that went viral back in February.

Strickland came under fire after the sparring session for going too hard on the famed streamer in what was supposed to be a moderate fight.

In a stream with Adin Ross, Paul decided to clap back at the MMA veteran for his excessive brutality as well as allegedly fearing to take him on in the ring.

Jake Paul slams Sean Strickland for controversial Sneako fight

The video showed Strickland pummeling the famed streamer with a relentless onslaught of punches inside the octagon. Sneako was not able to return fire as the former UFC Middleweight champion poured on.

After weeks of reactions on social media, Paul sat down with Adin Ross and gave his opinion on the encounter.

“I think a lot of things. I think it’s weird that Sean, like, tries to be a macho man,” Paul led off with.

“And you guys saw, I sparred Sneako on your stream. That’s the difference of like, me working with him and being nice, but still like throwing some punches to let him know, this is what it would be like. But not trying to like, prove a f**king point and beat up someone,” Paul stated.

When Paul sparred Sneako in September of 2023, the light heavyweight boxer did exactly what he reflected on when speaking to Ross. He exercised patience and allowed Sneako to practice throwing his jab and right hook.

After patting himself on the back, the YouTube star also found Strickland to be a hypocrite for allegedly making excuses not to spar him:

“And then, me calling Sean out to spar, and then him being like, ‘no I can’t spar you because the UFC will sue me.’ But you just sparred Sneako. So why cant you spar me?” Paul questioned.

He was thrown off by Strickland ducking him, yet making a show of beating up on a non-professional fighter.

A sparring session between the two could take shape in the future. If Paul continues to trash-talk the 33-year-old striker, may find a way out of his purported legal constraints to take Paul on.