Alex Pereira: Why is UFC champion called “Poatan” and what does it mean?

Matt Hobkinson
Alex Pereira’s iconic ‘Poatan’ nickname is well known to UFC fans, but not everyone knows the meaning behind it and where it came from.

Pereira is set to take on Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 in a headline clash to defend his light-heavyweight title.

Ahead of the highly anticipated fight, here is all you need to know behind Pereira’s ‘Poatan’ nickname.

Why is Alex Pereira called Poatan?

Pereira’s ‘Poatan’ nickname comes from his native Tupi-Guarani language to mean ‘hand as hard as rocks’ or ‘stone hand’.

Pereira’s left hand is even covered in a tattoo of stones to pay tribute to his name.

The nickname was given to Pereira by his first kickboxing coach and the Brazilian has certainly lived up to his reputation with the power he has in his hands.

Who is Alex Pereira’s next fight against?

Alex Pereira’s next fight is against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 on Saturday, April 13.

In one of three title fights across the evening, Pereira will take on Hill, who hasn’t fought since January 2023. The 32-year-old was forced into relinquishing his light-heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles tendon, but is now looking to reclaim it with victory over ‘Poatan’.

Alex Pereira record

Pereira’s record stands at nine wins and two defeats across his 11 fights.

Across his career, the 36-year-old has beaten the likes of Jiri Prochazka, Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya – yet the latter would claim his revenge five months later with a second-round knockout of Pereira at UFC 287.

