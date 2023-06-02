MLB The Show 23 June 2 roster update: Judge & Acuna buffs, more

With a third of the baseball season in the books, a new MLB The Show 23 roster update is now live.

Despite the fact that Sets and Seasons have made it much easier to obtain high-overall Diamond Dynasty cards in MLB The Show 23, Live Series cards still matter. However, the value of those Live Series card is not static.

Every now and then, developer San Diego Studios will modify the overalls and value of Live Series card via roster updates.

A new roster update arrived on June 2, one that saw several players go Diamond and two starts become more valuable.

SIE San Diego Studio

The latest roster update in Diamond Dynasty tweaked the overalls for several star players across Major League Baseball. These overall changes are based upon real-life performances of those athletes.

Yankees star Aaron Judge is now a 96 OVR in Diamond Dynasty, as he received a two-point overall increase from his previous 94 OVR rating. That jump put Judge in a tie for the highest-rated Live Series card in Diamond Dynasty alongside Shohei Ohtani.

Braves outfielder and NL MVP candidate Ronald Acuna Jr. also received a two-point overall boost, up to 91 OVR.

Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider, meanwhile, went up to 91 OVR after he struck out 106 batters over the first two months of the season.

Two players — David Bednar and Yandy Diaz — both went Diamond in this roster update. On the other hand, Corbin Burnes, Michael Harris II, and Matt Chapman, all received downgrades to Gold status after previously being Diamonds.

The next attribute update will come on June 30.

What else is new MLB The Show 23?

The roster update was the crux of this Friday’s content in MLB The Show 23 Diamond Dynasty. However, there were some minor additions that came with the new update.

San Diego Studios added a 97 OVR Incognito Lou Gehrig into Diamond Dynasty, one that can be obtained simply by buying the free Lou Gehrig card at the Store. Additionally, new Topps Now cards and a 99 OVR Milestone Craig Kimbrel was added into the May Topps Now program.

This content dump comes just one day after Game Update 8 was deployed on platforms. That patch focused on a crash fix in Online co-op and aesthetic tweaks.

San Diego Studio MLB The Show 23 makes big roster updates.

MLB The Show 23 June 1 roster upgrade patch notes

The full patch notes for that update can be found here and are listed below:

Diamond Dynasty

Squad filters can now be used in Mini Seasons.

Fixed a bug which would allow Captain boosts to stay active if the Captain was replaced by a player on the bench in the manage squad screen.

Online head-to-head

Fixed a crash that could occur due to co-op chat menu.

March to October and Franchise

Added the ability to access draft prospect lists from the Amateur Big Board even when all scouts have an active assignment.

Uniform updates

Updated BAL City Connect helmet details.

Updated ARI uniform items with latest details.

Updated CIN City Connect jerseys with latest details.

Miscellaneous

Various commentary updates and adjustments.

Developer notes