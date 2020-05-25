Minecraft Dungeons DLC packs potentially leaked – but are they real?

Just before the game is set to hit stores on May 26, two Minecraft Dungeons DLC packs have reportedly been leaked. The rumor claims the addons are called 'Creeping Winter' and 'Jungle Awakens' – and they sound epic.

Mojang is taking the next step with the Minecraft property on May 26 with the release of Dungeons. The fresh title sees the Swedish developer taking on the Dungeon Crawler genre as players explore the sandbox's world in a co-op adventure.

However, just before its launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, the game's two DLC packs have supposedly leaked. The two expansions reportedly will take place in a winter wonderland castle, as well as the lush depths of the jungle.

Minecraft Dungeons DLC potentially leaked

Reddit user 'zozozrobv2' shared the leak on May 23. The submission simply titled 'DLC' included what is said to be four screenshots of two potential addon packs for the upcoming Minecraft title.

The user claimed the expansions are titled Creeping Winter and Jungle Awakens, and included logos and poster art for the potential releases. Two of the photos depict a icy landscape, while the other shots are a mix of jungle and temple looking architecture.

According to the rumor, the DLC will cost $5 each. Since the base game is $20, players are speculating that the Hero Edition which launches at $30 will include the two addons as a part of its increased price.

Zozozrobv2 commented further on it, and stated that the images they posted were "taken from the updated game." They also confirmed that the addon will reportedly have unique weapons.

It goes without saying, but all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. Although according to the official Minecraft site, the Hero Edition "will be available on May 26 for $29.99 USD. This includes the first two DLC packs, when they become available."

While there has been no official confirmation yet that Creeping Winter and Jungle Awakens are in fact real, it definitely lines up with Mojang's plans for the upcoming title.