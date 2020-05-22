PewDiePie explains why he’s ending his Minecraft YouTube series

During his May 22 upload, YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg said goodbye to his Minecraft series. The Swedish star explained why he is stepping away from the sandbox game for now, while also hinting at a possible return in the future.

In June 2019, PewDiePie launched his Minecraft series which quickly became a cultural phenomena. The videos were so beloved, many credit him for single-handedly revitalizing the game's popularity.

However, after a year of content, the star has announced the end of his series. In an emotional finale, the Swede said goodbye to his fictional Bro Land, and revealed why he is calling it quits – for now.

PewDiePie wraps up his Minecraft series

In what will surely come as a shock to fans, PewDiePie's May 22 episode was titled "Bye Bye Minecraft" and was the surprising conclusion to his series. In a caption for the video, the entertainer stated, "The last pewdiepie minecraft episode so sad gamers."

The YouTuber opened up to his audience about his decision to conclude the series for now."I think this will be the last Minecraft episode I do in a while. Some people were complaining that it was getting a bit dry. And I kind of agree with you," he began.

Pewds then said he had run out of things to do in the sandbox title. "If there is nothing to do in the game, it's hard to just... I dunno. This just became so sad," he said, and followed up by revealing that he is moving onto Terraria next to check out its new update.

Ending the episode, the 30-year-old stood by his iconic Minecraft dog Sven and said goodbye. "Sven, come here. I want to say goodbye. See you soon my man, see you soon."

(Topic starts at 1:54.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UgEXod2RSY

The content creator used the final upload to wrap up loose ends, such as completing his Swedish Meatball monument, and fighting the epic Wither boss one last time. After putting a beacon on top of the gigantic food item, he exclaimed, "The prophecy is complete!"

While fans will no doubt miss the series, the YouTuber left the door open for a potential return in the future. After all, he still needs to secure a beacon for his IKEA Tower. Based on his wording, it also appears unlikely this will be permanent. Although whether it returns again as a full blown series is up in the air.

PewDiePie's Minecraft videos have had one hell of a run. What started out as a one-off episode soon spawned into a full blown series. The Swede even created a plot for it, and developed an in-depth lore.

Whether he was slaying the Ender Dragon, or tearing up at Sven's wedding, we will miss his adventures in Bro Land. Pewds plans to tackle Terraria next, which will no doubt be just as epic.