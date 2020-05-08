Streamer mortified after Minecraft Twitch broadcast fails spectacularly

Popular Twitch streamer Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan was mortified after he accidentally ruined his Minecraft hardcore mode session for his friends. The OfflineTV star's epic teleport fail left him red in the face.

Ever since its release in 2009, Minecraft has become one of the most popular co-op experiences. However, sometimes having admin powers when hosting a server can be too much to handle.

That is what happened to Twitch streamer Fedmyster in the middle of his broadcast. In an epic fail, the OfflineTV producer hilariously destroyed the game with the wrong prompt.

Advertisement

Fedmyster destroys Minecraft session

On May 7, Fedmyster was in a Minecraft session with his friends and fellow streamers Leslie 'Fuslie,' 'sykkuno,' and 100 Thieves Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, just to name a few.

However, while stuck in a situation in the Nether, the personality tried to use an admin prompt to help his buddies. After multiple attempts, things suddenly went horribly wrong.

Read More: Michael Reeves stuns LilyPichu with Minecraft contraption



Within an instant, every living thing on the map became teleported to his location – including enemies and friends. "What the f**k just happened!?" one person screamed. The OfflineTV star put his hands over his face in laughter.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

The streamer accidentally teleported 412 entities on top of him, killing his character and crashing the Hardcore mode world. His friends reactions are priceless, such as YouTube Gaming streamer Valkyrae who screamed during the freak accident.

(Timestamp 02:34:13 for mobile users.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrwF1vzzGdw

Of course it wouldn't be entirely fair to blame Fed, after all moments prior 'Fuslie' accidentally attacked a Pigman in the Nether which got several of them killed. Unfortunately the Twitch star's attempt to help backfired spectacularly.

Embarrassed, he explained "I tried to get everyone! I'm sorry, I tried to help everyone. But I actually teleported every entity in the game to one spot. I'm so sorry!" Sykkuno hilarious replied, "It's alright Fed, it's the thought that counts. Who could have guessed that you could teleport us all into lava."

Advertisement

Sadly for the group, the Hardcore mode expired as everyone in the world had died. Though the group pressed on and started over again. If nothing else, this is a perfect lesson for those wielding admin controls.

Read More: PewDiePie stunned after finding lost Minecraft character



Despite the colossal mistake, Fedmyster continues to crush it on Twitch. At the time of writing, the streamer has amassed over 500k followers to his channel, and is one of the most watched personalities on the platform.