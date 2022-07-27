Minecraft Bedrock Update 2.45 patch notes: Fixes Mobs, texture issues, more

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Mojang Studios recently unleashed Minecraft Bedrock Update 2.45, which tackles issues that appeared after the launch of 1.19.10.

Minecraft’s core 1.19 patch arrived several weeks ago in early June. Dubbed The Wild Update, this particular release most notably introduced players to ancient cities in the Deep Dark biome.

1.19 added a whole host of other fresh features, too, including a new friendly mob, warden boss, frogs, mud, and chest-laden boats.

Of course, smaller patches have gone live in the weeks since 1.19’s launch, each one slightly improving upon the overall experience.

Following the rollout of 1.19.10, players began encountering new hiccups. Fortunately, the latest update tackles them head-on.

Mojang Studios Minecraft: The Wild Update

Upon rolling out the Bedrock 1.19.11 patch, Mojang posted release notes via Minecraft Feedback, which read as follows:

Fixed a bug that could cause mobs to not load into the world if their saved y-position was greater than or equal to 25.

Fixed incorrect texture rending of players when using RTX on Windows.

Fixed incorrect texture rendering of some mobs, like Horses, when using RTX on Windows.

Fixed an issue that prevented Command Blocks from saving if a Command Block Alias wasn’t provided while playing on Realms.

Fixed a bug where suspended accounts could not play local worlds or navigate the menus on Xbox platforms.

The patch notes post for Minecraft Bedrock’s 2.45 update reminds players to upvote and report new bugs through bugs.mojang.com.

Minecraft’s world will, of course, continue to expand well into the future. During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June, Microsoft unveiled Minecraft Legends – an action strategy title slated for 2023.

Thus, as Minecraft players continue experimenting with the base game, a new kind of adventure from co-developer Blackbird Interactive will open up a world of fresh possibilities.