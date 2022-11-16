How to get Pokemon Scarlet & Violet starter skins in Minecraft

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

In anticipation of the upcoming release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Minecraft modders are giving you a way to play as one of the new starters.

Pokemon fans likely are already set on their first major decision in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Whether to choose Sprigatito, Quaxly, or Fuecoco as their starter.

The new Pokemon games drop on November 18, 2022, but some fans are so impatient that they cannot even wait that long to choose.

Luckily, for fans of Pokemon and Minecraft, modders have given you the choice if you want to dress up as one of the starters.

Minecraft has Pokemon Scarlet & Violet starter skins

PlanetMinecraft now has mods available that will let Minecraft players download skins for their character in the styles of each of the three starters.

While it’s not quite the same as having a Fuecoco or Sprigatito walking by Steve’s side, the mod will let you cover yourself head-to-toe like these cute critters.

The mods don’t add any new features other than just a skin change, but these creations are still certainly going to be beloved by Pokemon and Minecraft fans alike.

The Pokemon Company Minecraft players can dress Steve as any of the three new starter Pokemon.

Of course, Minecraft and Pokemon are no stranger to crossovers. The Pixelmon modpack is one of the most popular and beloved mods, turning Minecraft’s mobs into adorable Pokemon that can be captured or battled.

Minecraft players have built whole recreations of settings from the games in their worlds, and even giant statues of Pokemon to display.

It makes all the sense in the world that players would want to dress up like their favorite Quaxly in-game.