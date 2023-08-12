Marvel Snap player’s Doctor Octopus move backfires in epic miscalculation

In the unpredictable universe of Marvel Snap, even the best strategies can sometimes backfire. And for one player, a risky move with the iconic Doctor Octopus turned into an unforgettable lesson on unintended outcomes.

The goal in Marvel Snap? It’s all about seizing control of more locations than your rival. Most matches in the game offer tight and competitive showdowns, with every move having the potential to swing power in a player’s favor. However, as shown by a recent Reddit post, not all plays lead to victory.

For those unaware, Doctor Octopus, with his four menacing tentacles, can drag out four random cards from the opponent’s deck. When played with foresight, this can dramatically tilt the game in your favor. But in this instance? Let’s just say it didn’t go as planned.

Reddit user ‘MikeWrodong’ shared a screenshot showing the aftermath of an opponent’s Doctor Octopus play, in a post titled “Worst Doctor Octopus pull of all time?”

The location in question was Onslaught’s Citadel, the only location in the game that doubles all Ongoing effects. Doctor Octopus pulled in Onslaught, Iron Man, The Living Tribunal, and Klaw, all heavy hitters with strong Ongoing effects.

The real game-changer here was The Living Tribunal. Its Ongoing effect distributes the total Power of a location evenly across all locations.

With the combined doubling effects of Iron Man and Onslaught, plus the unique effect of Onslaught’s Citadel, the Power level skyrocketed.

A fellow Marvel Snap enthusiast broke down the math, explaining how Iron Man’s effect doubled the total Power a staggering six times. The Living Tribunal then spread this amassed Power across the board, leading to a mind-boggling distribution.

Marvel Snap players are left scratching their heads, wondering whether this was an unfortunate stroke of luck or a monumental oversight by the player in focus. “If it’s not [the worst Doctor Octopus pull of all time]; it sure is near the top because that is a special type of bad luck,” one Redditor noted.

One thing is certain: playing Doctor Octopus against an opponent with cards like Electro on the board might not be the best idea. As this player learned the hard way, sometimes the biggest risks in Marvel Snap can lead to monumental missteps.