MTG x Fallout commander decks add Dogmeat, Caesar’s Legion, & mutants

Magic: The Gathering’s four Fallout commander decks have been revealed, with Dogmeat’s Scrappy Survivors, Mothman’s Mutant Menace, Dr. Madison Li’s Science!, and Caesar’s Hail, Caesar decks.

Wizards of the Coast has announced the details of the four upcoming commander decks for the Magic: The Gathering x Fallout crossover. These decks will feature iconic characters from the post-apocalyptic video game series, adapting mechanics and monsters from the wasteland into the card game.

Magic: The Gathering has featured several crossovers over the past few years, bringing all kinds of franchises and genres into the game. The most recent crossover included Doctor Who, with four commander decks bringing different incarnations of the time lord and their villains into the popular game, with their own temporal mechanics.

While The Lord of the Rings: Magic: The Gathering crossover had its own set, most crossovers involved Secret Lair drops or a handful of commander decks. The commander decks give players instant access to all of the new content, letting them dive into the familiar mechanics and characters as soon as possible.

Wizards of the Coast had previously announced the Fallout crossover, but details about the commander decks have finally been revealed. A post on the Magic: The Gathering website has detailed the commander decks, which feature creatures and locations from the series’ history, bringing the entire Fallout franchise into the multiverse.

Scrappy Survivors is a Red/Green/White deck fronted by Dogmeat, Ever Loyal. This deck introduces Junk tokens, which can be sacrificed to draw cards, while the theme involves powering up creatures with Auras and Equipment like a Vault Dweller slowly gathering gear on their journey.

Mutant Menace is a Black/Green/Blue deck fronted by The Wise Mothman. This deck uses Rad counters, which cause the player to mill cards and lose life, with the theme involving using a mutant army to inflict radiation on the enemy and force them to empty their deck.

Hail, Caesar is a Red/White/Black deck fronted by Caesar, Legion’s Emperor. This deck involves filling the battlefield with token soldiers, using the Squad keyword to multiply their numbers, and increasing the army’s size on the field.

Science! is a Blue/White/Red deck fronted by Dr. Madison Li. This deck is centered around hi-tech gadgets, which create energy counters that creatures can use to power their abilities.

One of the most exciting aspects of the crossover is the Pip-Boy artwork variants. These use the aesthetic and text font of the video games, almost making it look like a dedicated Fallout tabletop card game.

Bringing the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout into the card game can’t have been easy, considering how different the Wasteland is compared to most Magic: The Gathering settings. The commander decks have at least nailed the aesthetic and concepts of Fallout, and once they’ve been released, fans will see if they capture the spirit of the Wasteland as well.

