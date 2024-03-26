MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction card takes players on a crime spree

Spree is a new Kicker-like ability that is appearing in MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction, and it gives players a whole lot of choices to play with.

Insatiable Avarice features a brand-new MTG mechanic appearing in Outlaws of Thunder Junction. This exciting new card is the first that players will see of the Spree mechanic. Spree is an optional-cost ability, similar to the ever-popular Kicker, that grants players extra effects when paying more mana.

Kicker is a simple upgrade for an MTG card, as any spell that features it will have a basic effect that is activated when casting the spell for its regular Mana Value and a souped-up effect that is activated when players pay the additional Kicker cost.

While Spree is a similar mechanic to Kicker, it also differs in key ways. Spree offers multiple potential payoffs, and players can choose to cast as many modes as they want, as long as they can pay the casting cost. While the same mode cannot be chosen more than once, Spree brings together both power and flexibility, giving players control over whether they want a weaker initial effect at a cheaper cost or a barrage of powerful abilities.

Insatiable Avarice’s Spree abilities allow the card to work as a powerful new draw and search tool for black mana decks. Its abilities separately can be used to refresh your hand with new cards, stack the top of your deck with just the card you need for the moment, or search for that card and draw it all in the same turn if both Spree abilities are paid for.

This card is likely to be a centerpiece of many black decks constructed after the debut of Outlaws of Thunder Junction. For more info on Spree and Outlaws of Thunder Junctions’s other new and returning mechanics, be sure to check out our guide.

