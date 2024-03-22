MTG Bloomburrow’s new mechanic leaks after advertising blunder

MTG’s newest collaboration with Beadle and Grimm has given fans a far too early look at tokens for the Bloomburrow set.

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming 2024 sets have a lot of players excited, with Outlaws of Thunder Junction and Modern Horizons 3 coming up very soon. However, despite those sets dropping before Bloomburrow, it’s the latter that many fans are really focused on.

Beadle and Grimm’s Pandemonium Warehouse is teaming up with Wizards once again to create premium products for Bloomburrow. Now, well ahead of Bloomburrow’s release, Beadle and Grimm’s Bloomburrow Token set has leaked and given us some new information on how one of the set’s mechanics will work.

Article continues after ad

As part of the Token set announcement, designs have been shared of the token box, counters, and art of three token cards. One of the cards stands out from the rest, as it contains features that set it apart from most MTG tokens.

Article continues after ad

Fans suspect that the token is related to one of Bloomburrow’s key mechanics. Usually, Creature tokens in Magic: The Gathering do not come with names or Mana Values, being simple creatures without abilities that can be created in abundance.

In a Reddit thread responding to the product reveal, user SleetTheFox commented:

“My suspicion for the token with a name and mana value is that the rabbits have a mechanic centered around copying creatures (rabbits multiply, after all).

Article continues after ad

“That would also explain why Mark Rosewater called them his favorite tribe to draft.”

Potentially backing up this theory is the fact that the Blomburrow Commander deck Family Matters comes with the description “Make offspring”, which would certainly fit with this potential mechanic.

With Bloomburrow focusing so heavily on woodland creatures, having abilities in the set that will flavorfully represent different groups of animals would be a major win. We’ll have more information on Bloomburrow’s mechanics as we get closer to the set’s August 2 release.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.