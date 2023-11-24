MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One at historic low price in Black Friday sales

Pick up this highly popular MTG set in the Black Friday sales and boost your decks’ power with the might of Phyrexia.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One is a highly acclaimed MTG set, representing the ongoing story’s darkest hour and the near-triumph of the corrupting Phyrexians. This set came packed with powerful and flavorful new Phyrexian cards, and it’s available now at Amazon in the Black Friday sales.

The Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Booster Box is currently 27% off, a huge discount from the regular price point. This is not only a significant saving, it’s the lowest that Amazon has ever offered this set booster box for. If you’re in the market to start building up your MTG decks, now is a better time than ever.

WOTC

All Will Be One is a highly successful MTG set, bringing in a gooey, gory art direction and a set of mechanics that players were quick to praise.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One’s mechanical design is fully tailored towards the horror and glory of Phrexia and its conversion. The set’s main mechanics focus on corruption, granting poison counters to opponents, speeding up the rate of infection, and gaining bonuses for doing so.

Proliferate is one of MTG’s strongest-ever mechanics, seeing a return in this set. You’ll be able to add many new options to powerful proliferate decks, alongside the new Toxic mechanic being a fairer way of adding poison counters.

If you pick up the MTG set on sale now, you’ll be getting a huge amount of cards for a greatly reduced price. The Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Booster box contains 30 individual Set Booster packs, totaling 360 cards in all. You’ll be able to build up a whole host of Phyrexian archetypes using this box, with evil forces strong enough to bring Magic’s heroes to their knees.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.