MTG brings back fan-favorite assassin as Vraska joins the gang

MTG fans will be relieved to see another survivor of the Phyrexian Invasion, as Vraska is back on Thunder Junction.

Vraksa Joins Up is one of the first new cards to be revealed for Magic’s hotly-anticipated Outlaws of Thunder Junction set. The return of the ex-Planeswalker Gorgon and Ravnican guild boss is sure to delight longtime MTG fans.

This time around, Vraska is not only taking part in the set’s daring heist, but she’s also sharing her deadly talent with any Creature on her controller’s field.

WOTC

Vraska Joins Up is an Enchantment that grants all of your creatures Deathtouch, and rewards you for dealing damage to opponents. This deadly choice, effectively forcing opponents to hand you cards by not blocking, is a classic Golgari technique. As these abilities are closely associated with Vraska and her gorgons of the Golgari guild, further ‘Joins up’ cards will likely grant similar abilities associated with their respective characters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Thanks to an official Wizards blog post detailing the MTG Arena Thunder Junction Mastery Tree, MTG players know that Vraska Joins Up is just one of many ‘Joins Up’ cards in the set, featuring several of Magic’s major players joining Oko’s gang of desperados. We will see the following ‘Joins Up’ cards revealed ahead of Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s launch:

Annie Joins Up

Kellan Joins Up

Tinybones Joins Up

Rakdos Joins Up

MTG players can expect the ‘Joins Up’ cycle to play a major part for Enchantments in Outlaws of Thunder Junction, much as the ‘Oath’ cycle did during the formation of the Gatewatch. The ‘Joins Up’ cards can even be taken as a direct reference to that previous Enchantment cycle. Oko’s villainous gang is a fun, dark reflection of the Gatewatch’s superhero-esque team, showing the progression in MTG’s stories and spotlight characters (though some things, like the re-appearance of Jace Beleren, never change.)

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.