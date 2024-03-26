Spectacular LEGO Star Wars Landspeeder gets price cut at Walmart 

A must-have set for Star Wars fans, the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder has been handed a 10% discount at Walmart.

The LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series comprises an array of spectacular sets, ranging from the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon to the model featured here, the LEGO recreation of Luke Skywalker’s X-34 Landspeeder. It’s a must-have kit for fans of the galaxy far, far away.

Walmart is now offering the LEGO Star Wars Landspeeder at a discounted price of $215, which amounts to a saving of $25 on this set’s original asking price. So, if you haven’t grabbed this set yet and want to add it to your collection of Star Wars-inspired LEGO models, now is the time.

Designed for Star Wars enthusiasts aged 18 and up, this LEGO Star Wars set is the first-ever LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series model of Luke Skywalker’s starship.

The set comprises 1890 pieces, each of which clicks together to create an accurate replica of the original from the galaxy far, far away. The kit is authentically detailed, with its design elements including a curved windscreen and a missing turbine cover, among many others, to resemble the ship from Star Wars: A New Hope.

The completed LEGO Star Wars Landspeeder model stands four inches tall and measures 11.5 inches wide and 19 inches nose to tail. Considering its size and intricate design elements, this set will make for a spectacular centerpiece, whether displayed in your home or office.

In addition, the set ships with a duo of minifigures. These include Luke Skywalker and C-3PO, with the former featuring accessories of a lightsaber and electrobinoculars. A plaque with the Landspeeder’s technical data is included.

