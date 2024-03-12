Over 20% slashed off iconic LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty set

LEGO’s 1685-piece Architecture Statue of Liberty set captures Lady Liberty’s iconic details and is currently 21% off at Amazon.

Lady Liberty has stood tall as America’s enduring symbol of freedom for over 130 years. Now LEGO enthusiasts can bring home the LEGO Statue of Liberty set for 21% less.

The set faithfully captures the real-life statue’s harmonious blend of sculpture and architecture. It stands over 17” tall when completed, capturing Lady Liberty’s robe, broken shackles, signature seven-ray crown, and burning golden torch raised high.

Just like the real thing, she stands atop a sand-green pedestal decorated with brickwork detailing and columned balconies.

Article continues after ad

As one of LEGO’s Architecture series sets, building the model accurately mirrors the construction and styling of the actual statue. The colour scheme precisely matches the hues of the aged copper and Fort Wood stonework. With over 1000 bricks you can expect an immersive building experience.

Following the included instructions, you’ll piece together the accurately coloured and shaped LEGO elements that bring Lady Liberty to life.

Article continues after ad

Save big on LEGO Statue of Liberty set

Amazon

Once completed, the meaningful LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty set makes for a unique display piece. With 1685 pieces to assemble, the final model makes an impressive display piece ideal for any LEGO enthusiast’s collection.

Article continues after ad

For a limited time, LEGO’s Statue of Liberty Architecture set is 21% off at Amazon. Now is the chance to add this symbolic icon of freedom to your home for less.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.