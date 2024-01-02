LEGO slashes 20% off Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room diorama

Relive the dramatic Return of the Jedi climax with LEGO’s Star Wars Emperor Throne Room diorama display depicting Luke vs Vader, now 20% off.

Star Wars devotees across the galaxy pay attention to this LEGO set immortalizing Return of the Jedi’s climatic throne room duel at an epic 20% off. This 807-piece Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama brings the pivotal Luke vs Vader lightsaber battle to brick-built life.

The display details recreate one of the most iconic movie moments. From the Death Star window backdrop to Emperor Palpatine’s rotating throne and decorative wall consoles, the set beautifully mirrors set pieces burned into fan nostalgia.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The three included LEGO Minifigures also help set the scene: Luke and Vader equipped with lightsabers poised mid-fight while the Emperor unleashes Sith lightning from his fingertips.

Save 20% on this iconic Star Wars LEGO set

Amazon

Measuring over 17cm high and 21cm wide, the set will stand out in any fan Star Wars showcase. Expandable with other LEGO Star Wars dioramas, this display alone packs serious collecting value.

Longtime Star Wars fans will appreciate how this diorama captures a seminal moment – the final showdown between Jedi and Sith, Rebel Alliance and Imperial forces, that decided the fate of the galaxy in Return of the Jedi’s climax.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Relive an iconic chapter of the Skywalker saga – let the Force flow through you and secure this one-of-a-kind LEGO Star Wars deal today!

Article continues after ad

At 20% off for a limited time, this LEGO recreation makes an ideal nostalgic centerpiece.

If you are a LEGO and Star Wars fan check out some deals on Star Wars LEGO sets.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.