LEGO is giving away two free kits in their Easter Sale

LEGO is continuing to offer free sets with purchases, with the latest coming just in time for Easter. Here’s what you can expect.

With Easter around the corner, LEGO has dropped the price of several sets and products, including its ever-popular key chains, by up to 40%. However, to sweeten the deal and enhance the Easter festivities, LEGO is offering up to two free kits with purchases until March 31, 2024.

However, this deal doesn’t apply to only when you shop LEGO’s Easter sale. When you spend $40 or more on any set, LEGO will throw in the LEGO Easter Bunny with Colorful Eggs set. In addition, with purchases of $80 or more, you’ll get not only the latter, but also the LEGO Spring Garden set. Here’s what you can expect from each of these free kits.

1. LEGO Easter Bunny with Colorful Eggs — 30668

LEGO

The first free gift comes in the shape of the LEGO Easter Bunny with Colorful Eggs set. As its name would suggest, this 68-piece kit comprises a brick-built Easter Bunny and a trio of buildable Easter eggs. This set was designed for LEGO builders aged six and up. This set is included when purchasing sets priced from $40.

In addition, there are several LEGO kits priced at just over $40. These include the LEGO Star Wars The Invisible Hand, LEGO Speed Champions BMW M4 GT3 & BMW M Hybrid V8 Race Cars, a couple of the new LEGO Harry Potter sets, and LEGO flowers.

So, if you were planning on grabbing one of the latter sets, now is the time. There is a free gift on offer, no less.

2. LEGO Spring Garden House — 40682

LEGO

Spend $80 and more at the LEGO Store and LEGO will throw in this second set along with the above-mentioned kit. Comprising 277 colorful pieces, the LEGO Spring Garden House features an egg-shaped garden house and figures of a bunny and chick. There are also several accessories, such as an Easter egg and flower and watering-can elements.

With these free kits, you can spruce up your Easter egg hunt by hiding away not only chocolate eggs. You can surprise the fellow LEGO builders in your life with LEGO and bring a smile to their faces.

