Best Buy cuts price of LEGO Art Hokusai – The Great Wave

Best Buy is continuing to offer great savings on LEGO, with the latest discounted kit coming in the shape of the LEGO Art Hokusai – The Great Wave set. Here’s what you can expect.

An array of LEGO Art sets were discontinued at the end of 2023. Fortunately, the kit you see here wasn’t one of them. The LEGO reinterpretation of Japanese artist Hokusai’s The Great Wave is a spectacular piece of kit, worthy of a space on your gallery wall. It will look especially great next the brick-built replica of Vincent Van Gogh’s The Starry Night.

Best Buy is now offering the LEGO Art Hokusai – The Great Wave at a discounted price of $84.99, which is a saving of $15. There is a catch, however — you have to be a Plus member for this discount to apply.

LEGO Art Hokusai – The Great Wave gets price cut at Best Buy

LEGO

Comprising 1810 pieces, the LEGO recreation of Hokusai’s masterpiece is sure to provide art aficionados aged 18 and up with an immersive building experience. The latter is enhanced by the tailor-made soundtrack, accessed via QR code, that LEGO has created for you to listen to while clicking together each of this set’s bricks.

In addition, once you have completed the painting with the colorful LEGO pieces included with this kit, there’s a decorative tile featuring Hokusai’s signature that you can place on it.

The brick-built canvas is surrounded by a buildable frame, which makes this set perfect for display. The accurate, 3D interpretation of The Great Wave measures 15.5 inches tall and 20.5 inches wide.

LEGO

This LEGO Art set will make for a great gift, whether it is for yourself or adults with an appreciation for art.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.