Best LEGO deals in April 2024: Hulkbuster, Millennium Falcon & more

We’ve rounded up the best LEGO deals in April 2024 currently offered by several stores on LEGO sets. These include the spectacular LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster, and many more.

There’s a host of deals currently offered on LEGO sets, some of which will soon be discontinued and, as such, increase in value, just like the several retired LEGO sets still in stock at a couple of stores. The latter includes the LEGO Ideas Yellow Submarine. This set’s price has increased by a whopping 300% since it was retired in 2017.

In addition, although LEGO kits are frequently available at discounted prices, you seldom see discounts of this caliber outside of Black Friday. So, we’ve rounded up the best LEGO deals available in April 2024.

LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster: 30% off at LEGO

LEGO

Set ID: 76210

Piece count: 4049

Minifigures: 1

Age: 18+

MSRP: $549.99

Discount: 30%

Pros Cons Best LEGO Hulkbuster to date Retiring at the end of 2024 Extremely detailed Impressive on display

An impressive piece of kit, this brick-built Hulkbuster is one of the best LEGO Marvel sets for adults. Not only does it offer an enthralling experience when assembling it, it makes for a spectacular centerpiece thanks to its eyewatering part count of over 4000 elements. The 21-inch-tall model looks remarkable. It’s the biggest mech set ever created by LEGO, with this kit measuring six inches taller than LEGO’s Voltron replica.

Authentically detailed, the posable model’s bricks are finished in Tony Stark’s signature dark red hue with gold-colored accents. In addition, when released in 2022, it featured several new LEGO pieces, which included glow-in-the-dark bricks. A minifigure of Tony Stark is included, as is an information plaque, which is standard for kits of this caliber.

Where to buy the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster

Although not matching the all-time lowest price ($325) to which this kit was discounted previously, a saving of $165 is not to be overlooked. LEGO is currently offering this set at $384.99.

LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37: 20% off at Amazon

LEGO

Set ID: 42115

Piece count: 3696

Minifigures: 0

Age: 18+

MSRP: $449.99

Discount: 20%

Pros Cons Best LEGO Lamborghini Headlights don’t glow in the dark Exquisite design detailing Enthralling building experience

This LEGO Lamborghini is hands down the best Raging Bull replica ever produced by LEGO. As one of the best LEGO Technic sets for adults, there’s no doubt that this 1:8-scale model sits in the upper echelons of LEGO’s Technic collection.

A must-have piece kit, LEGO’s recreation of Lamborghini’s illustrious hypercar is exquisite, with its eye-catching color scheme, faithful design, and neat functional items. Remaining faithful to the original, the model features a LEGO-reimagined V12, with working pistons, fore and aft suspension, opening scissor doors, ( which opens to reveal the interior), and even more features.

The completed build measures at five inches tall, nine inches wide, and 23 inches long. As such, it will look marvelous in any collection, whether displayed in your home, office, or when “parked” in your garage.

In addition, what makes this set even more spectacular is that it ships with a decorative display plate, unique serial number, exclusive booklet, and special presentation box.

Where to buy the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37

If you ever wanted to add this LEGO Technic model to your collection, now is the time. Amazon has cut the price of this kit by 20%.

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon: 20% off at Best Buy

LEGO

Set ID: 75257

Piece count: 1353

Minifigures: 5 + 2 droid figures

Age: 9+

MSRP: $169.99

Discount: 20%

Pros Cons Looks great on display Overshadowed by LEGO Star Wars UCS model Exterior and interior detailing Not as expensive as UCS model

Although not as impressive as the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon, which is one of the best LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon sets of all time, this model is not to be overlooked.

It may be one of the best LEGO Star Wars sets for kids; however, adult fans of the galaxy far, far away will enjoy the play opportunities offered by this set just as much. Besides, it’s much less expensive than the LEGO Star Wars UCS model.

Measuring five inches tall, 12 inches wide, and 17 inches nose to tail, this set is the perfect size for beginner collectors, especially with its authentic detailing. The same can be said for when this model is viewed from up close — the interior is also intricately designed.

The set ships with minifigures of five Star Wars characters. These include Finn, Chewbacca, C-3PO, Lando Calrissian, and Boolio. Droid figures of R2-D2 and D-O are also included.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon

It’s not often a LEGO-reimagined Millennium Falcon is offered at a discounted price. However, Best Buy has shaved $34 of this kit’s original price, bringing it down to $135.99. In addition, this is one of the LEGO Star Wars sets retiring in 2024. So, if you ever wanted to get your hands on this kit, it’s best to do it now as discontinued LEGO Millennium Falcon kits, such as the LEGO Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon, have increased in price since retirement.

LEGO Icons Atari 2600: 20% off at LEGO

LEGO

Set ID: 10306

Piece count: 2532

Minifigures: 1

Age: 18+

MSRP: $239.99

Discount: 20%

Pros Cons Accurate design detailing Retiring in 2024 Nostalgic to assemble Hidden details

The LEGO-reimagined Atari 2600 is one of the best LEGO gaming sets. Released in 2022 to celebrate this iconic gaming console’s 50th anniversary, it’s a sure-fire must-have for gamers aged 18 and up. Not only does this kit offer a rewarding, not to mention nostalgic, design, but it also features a range of authentic elements.

Staying true to the granddaddy of gaming, the LEGO replica’s joystick can be operated, there’s a trio of buildable gaming cartridges. In addition, removing the front panel reveals a vignette of a 1980s scene, which features a minifigure playing Asteroids.

The completed model measures three inches tall, 13 inches wide, and eight-and-a-half inches deep.

Where to buy the LEGO Icons Atari 2600

Following a two-year lifespan, this LEGO kit is one of every LEGO Icons set retiring in 2024. So, if you want to grab one, it’s best to do so now. LEGO is currently offering this set at a discounted price of $191.99.

LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT — 20% off at Amazon

LEGO

Set ID: 42154

Piece count: 1468

Minifigures: 0

Age: 18+

MSRP: $119.99

Discount: 20%

Pros Cons Best LEGO Ford replica to date Not as many pieces as other LEGO Technic sets for ages 18+ Intricate detailing Reasonably priced

Taking inspiration from the 2022 Ford GT, this 1:12-scale replica looks remarkable, with each of its pieces finished in the Blue Oval brand’s signature blue hue. In addition, staying true to the original, the LEGO-reimagined model features white racing stripes spanning the bonnet to the adjustable rear wing. Considering its authentic design detailing, this set will look great on display.

However, there’s much more to this set. As it’s a LEGO Technic model, it features a host of functional items. The latter includes a LEGO recreation of the real-life model’s V6, which features moving pistons, independent suspension, and working steering.

The complete model measures three-and-a-half inches tall, seven inches wide, and 15 inches long.

Where to buy the LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT

Although the original Ford GT has been discontinued, LEGO’s replica is, fortunately, not among the LEGO Technic sets retiring in 2024. As such, you still have sufficient time to get behind this model’s steering wheel (figuratively, that is). However, now is the best time to get it. Amazon is currently offering this spectacular replica of Ford’s GT supercar at a discount of 20%.

LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield: 16% off at Best Buy

LEGO

Set ID: 76262

Piece count: 3128

Minifigures: 1

Age: 18+

MSRP: $199.99

Discount: 16%

Pros Cons Accurate design detailing Building process might start feeling repetitive Looks great on display Reasonably priced

An accurate replica of Captain America’s shield, this LEGO Marvel set will make for a spectacular centerpiece. However, before you can display it (on the included display stand) among your collection of Marvel memorabilia, you’ll have to assemble it.

The building experience might feel repetitive at times but is sure to be rewarding. The completed model measures 18.5 inches in diameter. It also features a minifigure of Captain America himself, replete with accessories of a small shield and Thor’s hammer, is included with this set.

Where to buy the LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield

Although its retirement date has not yet been announced, if you ever want to get your hands on this set, now is the time. Best Buy has dropped the price of this set by $32 to $167.99. \

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: 52% off at Walmart

LEGO

Set ID: 10280

Piece count: 756

Minifigures: 0

Age: 18+

MSRP: $59.99

Discount: 52%

Pros Cons Intricate build No vase included Vibrant colors Pretty display piece

Comprising 15 stems, with the tallest measuring 14 inches tall, and brick-built flowers, ranging from daisies to roses, this kit is one of the best LEGO flowers sets. Not only will this set provide you with a technically challenging building experience, but, when it’s complete, will make for a pretty and conversation-starting display piece.

Although a brick-built vase isn’t included with this set, this does allow you to place it in a vase of your choice. It will look especially great when the vase is filled with some water, to bring some life to this LEGO-reimagined flower arrangement.

Where to buy the LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet

If you ever wanted to spruce up your home or office, or surprise a loved one with an ever-lasting flower bouquet, now is the time. This is one of the best LEGO deals currently on offer. Walmart has trimmed the price of this LEGO Icons set by $30.99 to $29.

