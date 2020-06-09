Legends of Runeterra ranked reset coming in Patch 1.4

Legends of Runeterra’s first ranked season since its full release is wrapping up in just a few weeks. The Season of Plunder is expected to finish on June 23, and a ranked reset will be on its way ahead of the Season of Fortune.

Legends of Runeterra’s first ranked season is coming to a close. After nearly two months of action, players have just two more weeks to grind the ladder.

The Season of Plunder is departing for the Season of Fortune in Patch 1.4, and coming with it will be a host of balance changes, as well as a partial ranked reset.

Patch 1.3 contains minor bugfixes and card clarity updates, along with the latest Expedition archetype adjustments.



Dillon Buckner, the communications lead for Legends of Runeterra, noted that Patch 1.3 would be players’ final chance to grind to their goal rank in the first season.

“The Season of Plunder ranked season will end at approximately 9am PT, June 23,” he noted. “Ranked will be disabled for about 24 hours…[to] partially reset ranks, and start the Season of Fortune ranked season.”

The Season of Fortune ranked season will kick off just after the release of Patch 1.4, launching at around 9am PT June 24. If you aren’t on the West Coast of the U.S., the launch of the new season will happen at:

ET: 12pm June 24

GMT: 4pm June 24

BST: 5pm June 24

AEST: 2am June 25

The ranked reset will be the same as the one that was deployed between beta and Legends of Runeterra’s launch back in April. If you aren’t sure how much LP you’ll lose, here’s a guide.

Master accounts will drop 800LP (8 divisions)

Diamond and Platinum accounts will drop 750LP (7 divisions + 50LP)

Gold and Silver accounts will drop 675LP (6 divisions + 75LP)

Bronze and Iron accounts will reset to Iron IV

This means that if you are Master, you’ll drop to Platinum at the worst. Diamond and Platinum accounts will end up in Gold or Silver. Finally, players in Gold and Silver will be set back to high-Iron or Bronze.

Buckner also told players that a change to the highest echelons of ranked play is coming in the next update. “Patch 1.4 will also contain an update to how Master LP works ⁠— more info coming later.”

Patch 1.3 for Legends of Runeterra featured a number of changes to Expeditions archetypes, and a couple of card clarity changes that reworded out random card generation works.

There were no meta-defining changes made, however, meaning you can grind the ladder in these last two weeks with the same decks you have been using.