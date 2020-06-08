Riot tease upcoming League of Legends Pool Party 2020 skins

The next iteration for League of Legends’ Pool Party skins are coming soon, and Riot Games gave their audience a fitting tease to keep them guessing as to who will take part in the summer festivities.

In typical fashion for Riot Games, the devs released a brief animation that only dipped its toes into revealing the next five champions in the Pool Party lineup.

Just going off the teaser, some characters can be readily assumed to be included, meanwhile, a couple of the clues have fans split on who it could be.

The clip simply shows five pairs of legs enjoying the summer sun along with an assortment of items casually floating around them.

Other than the lively crab, there are five distinct objects that can generally be found at your local beach: a volleyball, two inflatable toys, an umbrella, and a surfboard.

Who's ready for some sand, sun, and surf?🌞🌊 pic.twitter.com/IpfliLzXIA — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 8, 2020

Popular belief points to these belonging to Syndra, Heimerdinger, Orianna, Jarvan IV or Xin Zhao, and Taliyah. Some believe the umbrella could also belong to Darius, though it would be strange for The Hand of Noxus to be wielding an umbrella with what looks to be a Demacian crest affixed on top.

As for the other objects, Syndra is known for conjuring purple spheres with her Q that the beach ball is referencing. It appears as if Orianna’s metal legs are showing next to a spherical whale balloon, a fitting replacement for her metallic ball.

Another floating device can be seen strapped with what looks to be standing legs on the bottom of it with canisters similar to those found on water guns, all of which look a lot like Heimer’s turrets in the game.

Finally, Taliyah’s Rock Surfing passive made a natural transition to the beach with her orange-pink gradient surfboard in the teaser.

There are a host of champions who have already dressed down for this annual event. In years past, Caitlyn, Graves, Renekton, Ziggs, Lee Sin, and so many more have featured in Riot’s summer celebration, and it looks like several more are about to join that exclusive portfolio.