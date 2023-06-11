Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players create musical device that plays Megalovania

Expert Tears of the Kingdom players have been pushing the game’s mechanics to their limit, with the latest creation being a musical device that can play the opening notes to Megalovania.

It was always going to happen eventually. Once Zelda players realized that striking Zonai stakes with beam emitters created a certain pitch, it was only a matter of time before players asked the age-old question: can we get this thing to play Megalovania?

The answer is yes, and what’s more, we’re already seeing two variations on the design, with one using a minecart rail, and another making the most of the circular spaces in the depths.

Zelda players crack how to play Megalovania in Tears of the Kingdom

The musical experimentation began when players discovered that stakes emit a specific musical note if they’re hit with a beam laser. Even better, the pitch of the note can be changed depending on how the stake is positioned, allowing experienced players to create more complex songs.

One design used the circular mine areas in the depths as a playing field, and positioned stakes around an axis on which the beam turned.

This design makes customization easier, but it means that only the first few notes of Megalovania can be played. To be fair, that’s all you really need to recognize it.

Another design uses the minecart rails in Death Mountain to position the notes, with the beam emitter being attached to a minecart running alongside the stakes.

It’s still early days for this musical variant on Tears of the Kingdom builds, but if these players are anything like the rest of the top builders in the game, we’ll be seeing fully-fledged orchestras before long.

